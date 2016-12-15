- News
dicembre 15, 2016 | Nessun commento
Ford ha annunciato il lancio della nuova versione del pluricelebrato EcoBoost 1.0 a cilindrata variabile, che consente di ridurre consumi ed emissioni.
dicembre 14, 2016 | Nessun commento
Lardini realizza l’outlet del futuro grazie a Energy Resources: un progetto green, a zero emissioni, che permette sostenibilità ambientale e autosufficienza energetica.
dicembre 13, 2016 | Nessun commento
Liquigas a favore di misure per contenere l’inquinamento atmosferico da riscaldamento domestico e per migliorare l’efficienza energetica delle abitazioni.
dicembre 12, 2016 | Nessun commento
Greentronics ha sviluppato una tecnologia elettronica innovativa riguardante l’accumulo di energia da fotovoltaico, finalmente conveniente e accessibile a tutti.
dicembre 07, 2016 | Nessun commento
La startup che permette di valorizzare il mercato locale e a km0 ha conquistato gli italiani: tecnologia e sharing economy per una distribuzione efficiente dei prodotti.
dicembre 06, 2016 | Nessun commento
C’è anche l’Italia agli UNWTO Awards, i premi per l’eccellenza e l’innovazione nel Turismo, con Ecobnb, la Community del Turismo Sostenibile.
